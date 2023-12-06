'Will play IPL until I can't walk anymore': Glenn Maxwell calls T20 league 'greatest learning experience'

For Glenn Maxwell, 2023 has been an unforgettable year. It saw him producing a knock for the ages, as the all-rounder rescued Australia from the brink of defeat against Afghanistan at the ODI World Cup in October. Smashing an unbeaten 201, Maxwell orchestrated a stunning 292-run chase in the group stage encounter in Mumbai, bailing the Aussies out of a near-loss scenario as they reeled at 91/7 at one stage in the innings. His innings breathed life into Australia's campaign at the tournament and poetically, it was Maxwell who hit hitting the winning runs for Australia in the one-sided final against India, securing a triumphant 6-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

Maxwell had found new vigor with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League after a period of inconsistent performances with his previous franchise, Punjab Kings. In the 2021 IPL season, Maxwell showcased his prowess by amassing 513 runs for RCB at an impressive strike rate of 144. Continuing his resurgence, the dynamic player notched an outstanding strike rate of 183 in the last IPL edition, accumulating 400 runs across 14 games.

Despite the taxing cricket season that encompassed the World Cup and a rigorous five-match T20I series against India, Maxwell is unwavering in his commitment to the game. Looking ahead to his return to action with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Maxwell expressed his enthusiasm for the IPL, asserting his desire to participate in the tournament until he "can't walk anymore." With a week of well-deserved rest behind him, Maxwell spoke about the league as he joins the Stars.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell said at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

“You're rubbing shoulders with AB [de Villiers] and Virat [Kohli] for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for. Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell was one of the many players retained by the RCB ahead of the 2024 season but many Aussies, including the side's ODI captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Travis Head will go under the hammer at the auction for the next season, that takes place on December 19.