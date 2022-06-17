Will rain play spoilsport in India's 4th T20I against SA? Check Rajkot's weather forecast for Friday

India started the five-match T20I series against South Africa on a slow note, which saw them lose two matches on the trot. The hosts were outplayed in New Delhi despite piling a gigantic 211-4 on the board, while the following encounter in Cuttack the batting unit crumbled and managed a paltry 148-6 on the board.

Rishabh Pant and co. then produced a clinical show in the third encounter in Visakhapatnam, which the Men in Blue comprehensively by 48 runs. Going into the fourth encounter, which will be played in Rajkot, the hosts will look to get things back on level terms and force the final T20I into a series decider.

However, apart from the in-form Proteas unit, one more challenge that could dent India's hope is the weather in Rajkot. It will be difficult for players to perform from both the sides as Rajkot has received rain and there are chances of shower playing a spoilsport in the match on Friday as well.

As per the weather forecast available on weather.com, the conditions in Rajkot is expected to be cloudy on Friday, with chances of scattered thunderstorms towards the evening. The humidity is expected to remain at 77 percent and wind speed ranging between 15 to 25 km/h.

Going into the contest, it is highly unlikely to see India tweak their winning combination especially after a commanding show in the previous clash.

The South African camp will be hoping to see Quinton de Kock return to action as he has been recovering well after a wrist injury. His teammate Anrich Nortje in the pre-match press conference confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter was seen training hard ahead of the encounter.

“I am not sure but he is practising. Good to see he is practising. Probably we will find out tonight or tomorrow morning,” the pacer said.

