Will Temba Bavuma return to bat on Day 4? South Africa batting coach drops cryptic response: ‘Maybe I should answer…’

Going into Day 4 of the WTC Final, South Africa need only 69 runs to win, and are also in total control with Aiden Markram (102*) and skipper Temba Bavuma (65*) set to resume batting. On Day 3, the Proteas were undecided on the need for their skipper to retire hurt after he sustained a hamstring injury early in his second innings, but was urged on by Markram to not disrupt the partnership, which has now taken them very close to winning the title. South Africa's Temba Bavuma gets medical attention after sustaining an injury.(Action Images via Reuters)

Two overs before tea on Day 3, Bavuma, who was at 6, pulled up with a hamstring injury, which initially saw him receive lengthy treatment on the outfield, and then he made it through to the interval. It affected his running between the wickets.

‘We had to make a big call’

Speaking to the media, South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince said, “We had to make a big call whether he continues to bat and how it will affect his strokeplay, how that might affect Aiden's rhythm.”

“If twos are being turned into one [or] they can't run the twos or the threes. Both of them were adamant that Temba was going to continue. He wanted to continue.”

Revealing that Markram had a key role in Bavuma not retiring hurt, Prince said, “Aiden was adamant that the partnership is the key. Obviously, had [Tristan] Stubbs gone in, we would have still had Temba's wickets intact, but you start a new partnership. They were feeling pretty good and they wanted to continue.”

“Aiden was well aware that he'll have to curb his intensity just in terms of running between the wickets to allow Temba to ease his way through it.”

By the time it was Stumps on Day 3, the pair were still unbeaten with a stand of 143 runs, and Markram also got a stunning ton. There are question marks about Bavuma’s return as he got a night’s sleep and his body has cooled down.

Prince said, “Temba is tough. Aiden has great respect for Temba. In fact, I think this team's greatest strength is the unity that they have in this camp… they are well aware that South Africa have had much greater individual players, but they've got something special going on in that dressing room, and that sort of helps them to drag each other along.”

When asked for an update on Bavuma’s return on Day 4, he said, “He's had to fight throughout his career, and this could be a defining moment for his career.”

“I believe it's the biggest stage of in terms of Test cricket. Maybe I should answer the question after the game,” he added.