MCC changes boundary catch rule, ‘bunny hops’ to be deemed as illegal in massive move

In a huge decision, the MCC has decided to update its law regarding boundary catches and to make the ‘bunny hop’ illegal. The new rule will become operational later this month, and such spectacular catches in the future will be deemed as illegal. Michael Neser completes his bunny hop catch in 2023.(Twitter)

The updated law will also be integrated into the ICC’s playing conditions this month and also into the MCC’s laws in October 2026. The new law states that if a fielder who is airborne, can touch the ball once beyond the boundary, will also need to come back inside the field for the catch to be called fair.

The ‘bunny hop’ catch which Michael Neser pulled off, where he palmed the ball up as a contact while airborne outside the boundary, but also landed outside, will no longer be considered legal anymore. Neser’s catch took place in BBL 2023, where he caught the ball with both hands, but his momentum took him over the ropes. He tossed the ball up, initially while airborne, landing outside the ropes, and then jumped again, palming the ball back into the fielder with both feet in the air. Then he hopped back into the playing field to complete the catch. The batter was ruled out, and was left utterly annoyed.

Meanwhile, Neser also revealed that he was inspired by fellow teammate Matt Renshaw’s effort to catch Matthew Wade in 2020.

According to the existing Law 19.5.2, the fielder’s last contact with the ground before they first touch the ball must be within the boundary (this part of the law will remain in the new update). The fielder cannot touch the ball and the ground outside the boundary at the same time. If he or she completes those criteria and also the catch, then it is legal.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the MCC also reportedly sent a note to ICC, where it described Neser’s catch as “bunny hopped”, and also called for a rule change as some attempts were unfair.

The MCC has also stated, “MCC has devised a new wording where the 'bunny hop' wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted.”

“Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery.”

The law will take effect from October 2026, when the next round of changes by ICC come into effect.

