Australia and South Africa greats pick the winners of WTC final 2025 at Lord's; is Temba Bavuma listening?

It's all come down to this. Australia. South Africa. Lord's. The World Test Championship final. Two teams that deserve to be at the Mecca of cricket. Australia, the defending champions, are featuring in their second WTC final. South Africa, their first. Australia are heading into this as heavy favourites, and why wouldn't they be? This team is no stranger to winning ICC tournaments. No, winning big ICC tournaments. They are the reigning ODI and Test World Champions, looking to add another illustrious feature to the cap. But up against them is a side that is fearless, has no baggage and nothing to lose. They have never won a World Cup before, let alone any ICC event, barring the 1998 Champions Trophy knockout. The Proteas are no strangers to heartbreak, but they know how to inflict one. Ask Ricky Ponting's men what happened at the Bullring on March 12, 2006, and you'll understand. Temba Bavuma, left, and Pat Cummins(ICC)

When it comes to ICC tournaments, though, Australia have always had the better of South Africa. The 1999 semi-final at Edgbaston needs no introduction; neither does the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup in India. But still, if there are any two teams that can match each other blow for blow, it's these two. There's so much build-up to this already. South Africa has yet to lose a Test match under Temba Bavuma, while Pat Cummins hasn't lost any ICC final he has competed in. And take a note of this. South Africa are on a seven-match winning streak in Test cricket, with their captain ‘Lord’ Bavuma in red-hot form.

Also Read: Australia take bait on 'opener' Marnus Labuschagne as Pat Cummins reveals Playing XI for WTC final vs South Africa

But as even a contest this is – also considering the fact that Australia and South Africa last played a Test match back in January – the narrative building outside is rather one-sided. A bunch of legendary former Australian and South African cricketers, ahead of the big clash, discussed the possible outcome and their prediction to lift the ICC mace. And by god, the verdict is a landslide.

Here is how some of the legends reacted:

Michael Clarke, the former Australia World Cup-winning captain on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast: "I think Australia definitely go in as favourites. I love that we are back playing Test cricket. Players in whites, over five days. The IPL has just finished, but now this transition to Test cricket is super exciting. South Africa are underrated, but they deserve to be where they are. But Australia are and should be the favourites. This Australian team has a lot of experience; their bowling attack is phenomenal. They go into this Test match as favourites; there's no doubt about it."

Also Read: Temba Bavuma announces South Africa's playing XI for WTC final vs Australia; RCB speedster gets a look in

Mark Boucher, former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter on ESPNcricinfo: "Australia are the favourites. But we'll have to come from behind."

Aaron Finch, former Australia captain, had the same thing to say on ESPNcricinfo: "I think Australia are still the favourites, particularly on neutral territory."

Shaun Pollock, former South Africa captain, said on SKY Sports: "Hopefully it goes really well for South Africa. It will be the first time these two teams play against each other with the Duke ball. So that should be interesting as well. I'm not going to sit here and say that we're going in anywhere near being favourites but I supposed at the end of the day, we are in the final and we kind of have a chance."

Brad Haddin, former Australia wicketkeeper batter on the LiSTNR Sport podcast: "Yes, Australia win. I think that [Josh] Hazlewood and Pat [Cummins] are going to be hard work. He [Hazlewood] bowled quick in the IPL. He was operating over 140 at times. He was classy. That's what he was. Even Pat, when he got the new ball, they were a different team."

Allan Donald, the former South Africa fast bowler on OFM.co.za: "Let's not beat around the bush. Australia are definitely favourites. I just think with what they have in their arsenal, both in terms of batting and bowling – it’s a lot. They’ve got serious quality in the batting line-up and some real firepower with the ball. But the South African team – they’re resilient. They’ve shown time and again during their campaign that when they’re thrown a curveball, they somehow manage to find something and dig really deep."

As mentioned above, not a single vote in favour of South Africa. If Temba Bavuma is reading this, look no further for any motivation.