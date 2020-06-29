Williamson reveals difference in leading New Zealand and an IPL franchise in chat with Ashwin

cricket

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:18 IST

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is one of the most highly rated cricketing minds in the international circuit currently. Apart from his batting abilities, which put him among the best of his generation, Williamson has been hailed for having a very sharp cricketing brain. He is a paragon of the ‘gentleman’s game’ in an era when we can safely say that cricket has moved far away from that definition.So, when he speaks, you listen.

Williamson recently spoke with Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube show ‘DRS with Ashwin’ and praised the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The initial interest was obviously watching the IPL and seeing how big it was, it is the biggest domestic competition, T20 cricket being relatively new, what I saw was an opportunity to gain experience and learn,” Williamson told Ashwin.

“For us, to see the passion for cricket in India is an amazing thing, it is a brilliant competition and there is a high standard, a lot of other countries have followed suit to start their leagues,” he added.

Williamson, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of David Warner in 2018 and reached the final before losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, also spoke about the difference of leading a national team and an IPL franchise.

“It is quite different to lead New Zealand and an IPL franchise, initially I did not know what to expect, but like I mentioned it is an Indian competition so you are coming into quite a different culture, I was trying to keep an open mind, there is a lot of experience in all of the groups, it was an enjoyable season to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad,” Williamson said.

“The support staff have been there at Hyderabad for a long time and they have enjoyed success, it was about maintaining the style of play that we are known for,” he added.

Williamson has played 41 matches in the IPL so far, managing to score 1,302 runs at an average of 38.29.