close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / With series already sealed, will Suryakumar and co. test bench strength? India predicted XI vs Australia 5th T20I

With series already sealed, will Suryakumar and co. test bench strength? India predicted XI vs Australia 5th T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 03, 2023 08:05 AM IST

The combination appears perfect at the moment but with the series already sealed the management might look to test the bench strength.

Team India will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they meet Australia in the fifth and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The combination appears perfect at the moment but with the series already sealed the management might look to test the bench strength. Even if that is the case we might not see many changes in the playing XI from the previous encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav gestures during the fourth T20I between India and Australia (AFP)
Suryakumar Yadav gestures during the fourth T20I between India and Australia (AFP)

However, a player like Shivam Dube, who is yet to get any game time may get a chance to prove his mettle in the middle or lower middle-order. Dube showed fine form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, where he accumulated 190 runs in 7 innings for Mumbai. He can walk into the XI in place of Rinku Singh, who has been pivotal for India in the same position.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: 'MS Dhoni loves it when...': Ashwin namedrops forgotten India star as CSK's main target to take Ambati Rayudu's spot

Plus Washington Sundar is another candidate who has been warming the bench. And now with nothing at stake, Sundar and Axar Patel can combine in the spin department allowing some rest to Ravi Bishnoi. Axar, on the other hand, found some lost mojo in the previous encounter in Raipur and will hope to carry forward the momentum.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad should ideally be the opening combination with Shreyas Iyer and captain Suryakumar Yadav filling up the number three and four slot.

Jitesh Sharma, who scored 35 off just 19 balls, can don the gloves and look to produce another explosive knock to make a case for himself with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Deepak Chahar, who made a return to the Indian team after almost a year long gap, can be spearheading the Indian attack along with Avesh Khan. Mukesh Kumar, who has been breathtaking in the death overs, will fill up the role of third seamer.

India's predicted XI vs Australia 5th T20I:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Top and middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w)

Power-hitter: Shivam Dube

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out