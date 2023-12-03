With series already sealed, will Suryakumar and co. test bench strength? India predicted XI vs Australia 5th T20I

Team India will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they meet Australia in the fifth and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The combination appears perfect at the moment but with the series already sealed the management might look to test the bench strength. Even if that is the case we might not see many changes in the playing XI from the previous encounter. Suryakumar Yadav gestures during the fourth T20I between India and Australia (AFP)

However, a player like Shivam Dube, who is yet to get any game time may get a chance to prove his mettle in the middle or lower middle-order. Dube showed fine form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, where he accumulated 190 runs in 7 innings for Mumbai. He can walk into the XI in place of Rinku Singh, who has been pivotal for India in the same position.

Plus Washington Sundar is another candidate who has been warming the bench. And now with nothing at stake, Sundar and Axar Patel can combine in the spin department allowing some rest to Ravi Bishnoi. Axar, on the other hand, found some lost mojo in the previous encounter in Raipur and will hope to carry forward the momentum.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad should ideally be the opening combination with Shreyas Iyer and captain Suryakumar Yadav filling up the number three and four slot.

Jitesh Sharma, who scored 35 off just 19 balls, can don the gloves and look to produce another explosive knock to make a case for himself with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Deepak Chahar, who made a return to the Indian team after almost a year long gap, can be spearheading the Indian attack along with Avesh Khan. Mukesh Kumar, who has been breathtaking in the death overs, will fill up the role of third seamer.

India's predicted XI vs Australia 5th T20I:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Top and middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w)

Power-hitter: Shivam Dube

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar