With Suryakumar Yadav’s strongest squad on paper, India aim to rewrite history at T20 World Cup

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad looks like it was built with one obsession: win phases, win games. It’s a group designed to score faster than opponents can plan, and to take wickets in the two moments that decide modern T20 - powerplay and death. Hardik Pandya celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. (PTI)

There is no runway here. The tournament runs from 7 February to 8 March across India and Sri Lanka, with India defending the title from Group A.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh

Strengths of India for T20 World Cup 2026 A top-order built to break the powerplay The current Indian set-up doesn’t try to win the first six overs - they try to disfigure them.

Abhishek Sharma walks into the World Cup as the No.1 ranked T20I batter. That is a form indicator backed by a scoring sample.

And then there is Suryakumar Yadav, who captains this group and carries a T20I career strike rate of over 160. Along with the two there is Sanju Samson and hopefully Tilak Varma in the top four. While both these batters might take a couple of balls to get going they can destroy the bowlers once in.

Middle-order muscle with role clarity India’s 15 is built around a simple idea: keep the scoring rate alive even when wickets fall. The squad composition shows that intent - you have got power, left-right options, and multiple hitters who can take down spin and pace without waiting for the death overs.

The hidden strength here is how many batters can play the role of disruptors and change the complexion of a game.

Phase-winning bowling India have a rare thing: a seamer whose value is proven at both ends of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah is a proven customer in the format of the game. His ability to strike in the two crucial phases of a T20 match makes him the most valuable part of the bowling combinations. Combined with him the likes of Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh and India boast of an elite attack that can dominate their oppositions throughout the tournament.

Spin variety Kuldeep Yadav + Varun Chakaravarthy + Axar Patel - this represents a choice architecture. The squad tells you India have different spin profiles in one squad. That matters across India and Sri Lanka, where conditions can swing from grips and hold to skid under lights.

Weakness of India for the T20 World Cup 2026 One bad powerplay can expose the tempo heavy identity The India batting group is optimised for speed. That is a weapon, until you hit a slow surface where 158 is defendable and the smartest innings is the one that looks ugly on highlight reels.

India have players who can bat deep, but the squad’s default instinct is acceleration. The risk is not getting bowled out - it’s getting stuck in a knockout game.