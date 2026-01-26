Pakistan SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup: Salman Agha seeks balance between chaos and consistency to win the title

Pakistan have named their 15-man T20 World Cup squad with Salman Ali Agha as captain, Babar Azam back as the batting pillar, and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah headlining the pace attack. All four group matches are in Colombo, but the build-up still carries a political footnote: the PCB has said the government will take the final call on participation. Pakistan announced their 15 member squad for T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. (X images)

Cricket-wise, though, the selection is a clear tilt towards flexibility. There are three wicketkeeper-bat options, two specialist spinners, and enough all-rounders to play match-ups aggressively. In Group A alongside India, Netherlands, USA and Namibia, Pakistan’s pathway is familiar: strike early with pace, choke the middle with spin, then keep batting options to chase or set with intent.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Strengths of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2026 Powerplay wicket-taking: Shaheen and Naseem raise the ceiling Few teams change games quicker in the first six overs than Pakistan when Shaheen Afridi gets swing and Naseem hits hard lengths. Colombo can offer just enough new-ball help to reward that approach, and Pakistan’s intent is obvious: take wickets, don’t just manage runs.

Middle-overs squeeze: Abrar, Tariq, plus Shadab–Nawaz as the support net Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq give Pakistan two specialist spin threats for the middle overs, backed by Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as the “control” options. That four-bowler mix can create the type of choke Pakistan love: dot-ball pressure first, wickets as the release valve.

Batting flexibility: Saim–Fakhar for disruption, Babar for structure Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are built to blow up powerplays; Babar provides structure when early aggression misfires. Add Salman Agha and Shadab as movable pieces and Pakistan can tailor their batting to conditions rather than forcing a single template.

Weaknesses of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2026 Death-overs clarity: the 16–20 plan must be earned Without Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s death bowling becomes more role-dependent. Shaheen and Naseem have to nail their plans under pressure, and the third seamer’s overs cannot drift, especially against teams that target the last five overs as a licence to swing.

Role overlap: three wicketkeepers, one keeping job Usman Khan, Sahibzada Farhan and Khawaja Mohammad Nafay give options, but overlap can turn into uncertainty. Pakistan will need to pick one primary keeper and define the others’ batting purpose—powerplay punch, middle-overs tempo, or finishing—rather than treating them as interchangeable cover.