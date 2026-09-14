With Varun injured, pressure on India’s secondary bowling options

For India, however, the concern is less about whether Varun, who was ruled out of the ongoing series on Monday due to an injury, or the frontline bowlers are taking wickets and more about what happens when the opposition decides to attack the other end. Chakravarthy picked up 1/16 in his four overs.

“If it is a good ball and if it’s still hit for a six, I will always take it. But if it’s a bad ball and it’s a wicket, I have to go and work on it again,” Chakravarthy told reporters after India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I on Monday. “It’s about whether I’m bowling the right way or not. Whatever happens after that, it’s not in my control.”

New Delhi: Varun Chakravarthy does not judge himself by wickets or results. For the India spinner, the real measure of a bowling performance is whether he has executed his plans, regardless of what happens after the ball leaves his hand.

India’s frontline bowling has offered control and depth, but the performances of all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube -- the team’s fifth and sixth bowling options -- have underlined the importance of having dependable secondary options in T20Is. Nitish conceded 30 runs in his two overs without a wicket, while Dube went for 21 in his solitary over.

To be fair to Dube, he was brought on for the final over, with Afghanistan needing runs and Azmatullah Omarzai well set. India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted to broadcasters after the match that there was little alternative at that stage.

“Honestly speaking, there was no choice. And you saw that it’s a bit unfair for Dube as well coming in for the 20th over, not able to gauge the pace of the wicket, how the ball is going to go on,” Iyer said. “I felt that he would be delivering at that particular moment, but it’s absolutely fine because it’s a game of cricket, and I’m sure that he’ll go and analyse what areas he needs to work on.”

The Afghanistan innings offered another reminder of why that depth matters. Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi stitched together an 83-run partnership that helped them cross 150, even though at one point they didn’t seem to be really struggling in the Powerplay.

Having reliable bowling options is valuable in T20s. India are trying to develop that insurance through Abhishek Sharma as well. The opener has been putting greater emphasis on his off-spin in training and was used for an over, conceding eight runs. Understandably so, in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and India having to reinvent themselves with recent series of injuries to players.

Varun’s philosophy may be to focus only far as the moment the ball pitches, but for India, the small chink in the armour is ensuring that every option available to the captain can withstand the pressure once the opposition chooses where to attack.

In the remaining two T20Is against Afghanistan, it won’t be surprising to see India place greater emphasis, especially with Varun missing from the mix, on gaining the assurance from Reddy and Dube.