‘Wondering what went wrong’ - Manoj Tiwary puts out tweet after being snubbed at IPL auctions

After being snubbed in the IPL auctions, out-of-favour batsman Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Tiwary, who captains Bengal in the domestic circuit, shared picutres of his past achievements and questioned what went wrong after he found no buyers in Japiur.

“Wondering wat went wrong on my part after getting Man of a match award wen I scored a hundred 4 my country and got dropped for the next 14 games on a trot ?? Looking at d awards which I received during 2017 IPL season, wondering wat went wrong ???” Tiwary tweeted.

The right-hander was the first man to go under the hammer, but no paddles were raised to bid for the player. He has been a constant fixture in the IPL, but it seems as if his career in the marquee tournament has hit a roadblock.

He put another post on Wednesday and thanked his fans for their support. In a bid to shut down his detractors, he also asked them to step into his shoes before passing comments.

“Really appreciated the fact that U al have shown so much love nd care through ur replies to my last tweet. Still I cannot digest that fact that I won’t be part of IPL 2019 this coming season but I know that’s the reality in which I have to live now and move on from hereand keep focusing on the things which I can control,” he wrote.

“And to the ones who al have criticized me, I request you to first get into my shoe nd than start making such comments for me. The experiences which I have gone through I don’t think anyone has gone through it and I will open up about it later in my future for sure or may be earlier,” he added.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:12 IST