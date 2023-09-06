World Cup: Axar likely to play only if India need a third spinner

India’s ODI World Cup squad, announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma in a media interaction on Tuesday, was along expected lines given that only the 18 players part of the extended Asia Cup squad in Sri Lanka were in the fray. Pacer Prasidh Krishna , left-hand batter Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson — a reserve for KL Rahul in Sri Lanka — have understandably missed out. While Agarkar and Sharma said they are happy with the balance of the 15-member contingent, the composition of the spin attack — Kuldeep Yadav , Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel — is likely to draw debate in the coming weeks. PREMIUM India's Axar Patel, second from left, during the T20 series against West Indies(AP)

Especially, the presence of two left-arm orthodox spinners in Jadeja and Patel, which deprives the spin attack of variety. With leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar also in contention for a place, wouldn’t India have been better placed by having one of these options also in the mix by dropping the additional left-arm orthodox spinner?

In Chahal’s case, it’s clear that India’s quest for batting depth — reiterated by Agarkar and Sharma before the Asia Cup and again on Tuesday — went against him. The 33-year-old's wicket-taking knack is underlined by 121 scalps in 72 ODIs, but he has paid the price for his lack of batting ability at No.8 or 9. What about Ashwin and Washington? Ashwin has five Test centuries while Washington has a fifty each in ODIs and T20Is to go with three in Tests.

“If there is an injury to any of the spinners, an off-spinner will come in. It will most likely be Ashwin because of his vast experience,” a BCCI official said.

With match-ups becoming the buzzword in white-ball cricket in recent years, it is significant that India have chosen to go into a major event at home without an off-spinner. In their opening World Cup game in Chennai on October 5, for instance, they could come up against three left-handers in Australia’s top seven.

Axar has taken 58 wickets in 52 ODIs, but he’s likely to find a place in the playing eleven only when the conditions merit the inclusion of three spinners, the official said. For the record, Axar and Jadeja have played together in eight one-dayers.

“Axar’s style as a left-arm spinner is different from Jadeja’s. So, if there’s a turning track and three spinners are required, Axar fits the role. He is someone who can bat well at No.8. Kuldeep and Jadeja are the main spinners,” the official said.

With the need for batting depth being a major talking point at the selection meeting, it’s understood that seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur pipped Krishna for the final spot in the squad.

“Batting depth at No.8 was the only big talking point. Everyone was keen on that, otherwise Prasidh would have come into the squad as the fourth specialist pacer,” added the official.