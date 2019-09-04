World Test Championship: Why India lead with 120 points - Explaining the points table, scenario with England, Australia

cricket

The Indian cricket team started their World Test Championship campaign on a high as they won both of their matches against West Indies and thanks to the clean sweep, Virat Kohli & Co are leading the table with 120 points. According to the points system, a win in a two-match series will see the winning team awarded 60 points and as a result, the dominant show by India earned them 120 points from the series win. India bowled West Indies out for just 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs.

In the points table, India are followed by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Australia - all these teams have won one match each. While New Zealand and Sri Lanka have 60 points, both Australia and England – who have played three matches – have 32 points to show for all the drama unfolding at the Ashes.

The victory was 28th in Tests for Virat Kohli making him the most successful Indian captain in the traditional format of the sport. Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight as they were bowled out in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).

Speaking at the end of the match, Jasprit Bumrah said that since he was a new guy, he was always on the lookout to ask more questions.

“Ishant [Sharma] has played a lot more cricket than all of us, [Mohammed] Shami has played a lot of cricket, I am the new guy, so I try and ask questions,” Bumrah said on Sunday. “I ask them, they’ve played here before, so ‘what works in different conditions?’ ‘If the wicket is not doing anything what should we do?’ ‘What different plans are to be there?’ So all these different communication goes on including the captain and the vice-captain, everybody discusses, everybody has their own plans, so all of these things are going on when you play.”

