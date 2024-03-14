'Would've kept Rohit Sharma captain, Hardik Pandya his deputy': Yuvraj Singh disagrees with MI's IPL 2024 decision

Mumbai Indians stirred up controversy among their fans last year with the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the team's new captain. Hardik was roped in by the franchise from Gujarat Titans, marking his comeback to MI after two years. Weeks after his return, MI confirmed Hardik's appointment as the side's skipper as the all-rounder replaced long-term captain Rohit Sharma, who steered the franchise to record five IPL titles. Rohit Sharma (L) was removed as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya (R) taking his place(File)

The decision from Mumbai Indians drew polar-opposite reactions; while many saw it as a move for the future, Rohit Sharma's admirers turned against the franchise. The situation turned worse when Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, added to the speculations over Rohit's removal as captain after she quashed MI coach Mark Boucher's explanation for the same on an Instagram post.

Now, in a video for host broadcasters Star Sports, former India all-rounder and Rohit's ex-MI teammate Yuvraj Singh has made a major remark on the change in captaincy, too. Yuvraj opined that MI should have retained Rohit as skipper even if they wanted to bring Hardik back, stressing that it would have smoothened the transition phase.

“Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL winner as captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would've probably got in something, for example Hardik. But I would have given Rohit another season and let Hardik be vice-captain, and see how the whole franchise worked,” Yuvraj said.

"But obviously, I understand from the franchise point of view, that they have to see the future. But again, Rohit is still the Indian captain, and he's playing really well. So, it's a big decision.

“Everybody has a opinion, but franchise has to take the right call for the futgure. I guess it was in that interest, and I hope they do well,” said Yuvraj.

Pressure on Hardik

The all-rounder may have led the Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their maiden season in 2022, and further steered the side to another final last year, but Yuvraj believes that captaining the Mumbai Indians is a different pressure altogether.

“In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat is different from being a Mumbai captain. Expectations are a lot and MI are one of the top sides. You have to carry the pressure. I'm sure he will have good support around him. Hopefully, they do well,” the World Cup-winning former all-rounder stated.