WPL 2024 prize money: Ellyse Perry takes home INR 5 lakh, DC get INR 3 crore; how much RCB will get as reward?

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a shocking batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinners as Smriti Mandhana and Co. registered a thrilling win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday. Ending 16 years of hurt and disappointment, RCB claimed their first-ever trophy in T20 cricket. Chasing a modest target of 114 in the 20-over contest, skipper Smriti Mandhana played the role of an anchor while superstar Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten to seal a famous win for Bangalore. RCB players celebrate their win in the WPL-T20 final match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(PTI)

Ellyse Perry takes home INR 5 lakh

Perry scored 35 off 37 balls in the final against DC. The Australian all-rounder eclipsed DC skipper Lanning to top the Orange Cap standings. The RCB batter amassed 347 runs in nine games of the WPL 2024. Averaging 69.40, Perry notched up two half-centuries in RCB's title-winning season. The Orange Cap winner is taking home a prize money of INR 5 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana keeps RCB's date with history as Bangalore claim maiden WPL title with 8-wicket win over DC

Purple Cap winner Shreyanka Patil earns INR 5 lakh

Turning the WPL 2024 final into a low-scoring affair in the national capital, Shreyanka Patil picked up four wickets and conceded 12 runs against DC. Shreyanka (4) and Sophie Molineux (3) helped RCB bowl out DC for a paltry total of 113 in 18.3 overs. RCB spinner Shreyanka also claimed the top spot on the Purple Cap standings. Shreyanka bagged 13 wickets in the WPL 2024 season. The RCB spinner has received INR 5 lakh as prize money.

WPL 2024 winners RCB get INR 6 crore; runners-up DC get INR 3 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore completed the run chase in 19.3 overs to beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. RCB received INR 6 crore as prize money, while DC earned INR 3 crore for finishing runners-up. Delhi Capitals amassed 12 points in 8 matches in the league phase. Defending champions Mumbai Indians finished second on the WPL 2024 points table with 10 points. Champions RCB were third in the final league standings before the playoff stage. RCB outclassed MI before ending their title drought by upstaging table-toppers DC in the final.