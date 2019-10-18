Wriddhiman Saha hails Sourav Ganguly as new BCCI President-elect

cricket

With his 31.8 million followers on Twitter, Virat Kohli has shared images of India’s training here before the third Test and told them of the importance of fasting together with wife Anushka Sharma on Karva Chauth—the festival on Thursday where women pray for the well-being of their husbands.

What the India captain hadn’t shared—and neither has coach Ravi Shastri—till Friday evening are his thoughts on Sourav Ganguly’s impending takeover as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Barring Sunil Gavaskar, who was in that position briefly following a Supreme Court directive, Ganguly, 47, would be the second India captain to hold that post in the history of BCCI.

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha said on Friday that BCCI under Ganguly—‘Dadi’ to most India cricketers of the present and those who played under his captaincy—should be good news for players.

“Given the circumstances (BCCI has been run by court-appointed administrators for over two years) in which Dadi is taking up this new role, I think the players will benefit immensely. He has represented the country for a long time, he has dominated Indian cricket, first as player then captain. He knows the wants and needs of a cricketer.

“That will be an added plus to the team and individual players. He can bring about a lot of improvements as he knows the game inside out. If something is not happening, Dadi can make it happen,” said Saha, speaking to reporters after India’s optional practice session at the JSCA International Stadium which Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja did not attend.

Ganguly, whose appointment will be made official at BCCI’s AGM on October 23, is likely to meet Kohli and Shastri after this Test. Ganguly has also said he would talk to the selectors regarding MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played since the World Cup semi-final.

The former India captain has also spoken about the need for India to win major tournaments because he thinks this team has the ability to do that. Ganguly has said India are a much better side than the one that lost in the semi-finals of two 50-over World Cups (2015 and 2019) and a World T20 (2016), and the final of a World T20 (2014). “That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally,” Ganguly has said.

