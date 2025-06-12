WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates: Bavuma, Bedingham to resume batting on Day 2; South Africa trail by 169 runs
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: South Africa trail by 169 runs, and the spotlight will be skipper Temba Bavuma. Follow live score and latest updates of SA vs AUS, Day 2.
- 37 Mins agoFor Aussies, Starc picks 2 wickets
- 49 Mins agoWhat did Webster say?
- 59 Mins agoBavuma, Bedingham to resume batting
- 25 Mins agoHello and good afternoon everyone!
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Day 1 of the ongoing WTC final saw Kagiso Rabada put in a sensational performance as South Africa bundled out Australia for 212 in 56.4 overs. It was Rabada’s 5/51 in 15.4 overs which proved to be pivotal, as he dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green with stunning deliveries. Meanwhile, Steve Smith got a battling fifty but lost his wicket to part-time spinner Aiden Markram. On the other hand, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey failed to make an impact, as Beau Webster shone after a tricky start. Webster top-scored for Australia with a 72-run knock, and then South Africa showed total control in the final session, needing only a little less than six overs to take five wickets, with Rabada also completing his fifer....Read More
In response, Mitchell Starc dismissed Aiden Markram in the first very first over, and then Ryan Rickelton got some boundary, but he was also dismissed after guiding it to wide one. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins also removed Mulder, and Tristan Stubbs was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. South Africa captian Temba Bavuma (3*) and David Bedingham (8*) remained unbeaten and will resume batting on Day 2. The Proteas will resume from 43/4 and also trail by 169 runs.
Speaking ahead of the first session on Day 2, Webster said, “Had a bit of luck no doubt in the first 20-30 balls. Felt they came really hard at us. Managed to get through that period and got a total on the board. I've played a little bit over here in County cricket, different level obviously. With Rabada and Jansen coming in here, it was very tough. Just stuck to my gameplan which has worked for me the last 3-4 years. I'd be angry if I went away from it. Obviously some minor adjustments here and there with the conditions and the slope. There's plenty there (in the pitch). We saw in the last session the ball is still nibbling around. Starcy had it on a string. The ball nipping up the slope is the tricky one. The delivery that bowled Stubbsy obviously nipped up the slope. When it's doing that it's tricky for the batter. Our bowling attack's been so strong over a number of years. We know if we don't get it done with the bat, the big guys can certainly get it done with the ball.”
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: For Aussies, Starc picks 2 wickets
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc struck twice. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took a wicket each.
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: What did Webster say?
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Speaking after he final session on Day 1, Webster said, “I had a bit of luck no doubt. Managed to get through that period and get through some of those spells and get a score on the board. [On the surface] I've played a bit of County cricket here and there but with Rabada and Jansen coming in it was quite tough. I just did some minor adjustments to my technique and it was tricky with the slope but we got a score on the board. We saw in the last session the ball is still moving around, Starcy had the ball on a string. It's tricky for a batsman. Our bowling attack's been so strong. We know if we don't quite get it down with the bat, our bowlers will get it down. Outstanding effort from the boys.”
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Bavuma, Bedingham to resume batting
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Bedinghan (8*) and Bavuma (3*) will resume batting for SA, who are currently at 43/4! SA trail by 169 runs!
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates, South Africa vs Australia: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing WTC Final! SA face AUS, and Day 1 saw some plenty of action as Kagiso Rabada also took a fifer. Stay tuned folks!