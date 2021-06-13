WTC final will be big challenge: Tom Latham after defeating England

After defeating England in the two-match Test series on Sunday, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham said that the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India will be a big challenge.

Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled out for 122 in the second innings, and in the end, New Zealand won the second Test on Day Four comfortably by eight wickets here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

"Great to have that performance under the belt. A few changes, but the guys came in and did really well. Great for New Zealand cricket. For us, it's about them playing the roles they were given. Matt Henry hasn't had a lot of opportunities and he was brilliant. For us, it's about trying to keep it simple and play the way we've been playing over the last two years. We put some good numbers on the board," said Latham after the match concluded.

"It's a great honor and nice to learn as a captain. A big challenge coming up in a week's time and the boys are looking forward to celebrate tonight. It's a special occasion for us. The atmosphere here is amazing," he added.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten on 23 and 0 respectively as the side registered a comprehensive win over the hosts. In the second Test, New Zealand made six changes, but every player that came in gave a spirited performance.

With this win, New Zealand won the two-match series 1-0 and now the side would enter the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) confidently. India and Kiwis will be locking horns in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.

Chasing just 38 runs to win the match and series, New Zealand did not get off to an ideal start as Devon Conway (3) was sent back to the pavilion by Stuart Broad in just the second over of the innings. Will Young (8) was also dismissed by Olly Stone, but in the end, Latham and Taylor guided Kiwis to an eight-wicket win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON