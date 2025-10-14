WTC Points Table: Where do India stand after Shubman Gill and Co. secure 2-0 whitewash against West Indies

Shubman Gill's stunning start to his Test captaincy tenure continued as India beat the West Indies on Tuesday in the second and final match of the home series. KL Rahul scored a valiant half-century, while stitching an 80-run stand for the second wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan as India chased down the target of 121 on the fifth morning to secure a seven-wicket win and subsequently a 2-0 whitewash over the Caribbean nation. The hosts had earlier defeated Windies by an innings and 140 runs in the series opener last week at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India's captain Shubman Gill with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field at the end of West Indies' innings(PTI)

After being bundled out for 248 in response to India's 518/5 declared, the Windies showed nerves of steel to respond bravely, first with a top-order resistance and then a 79-run 10th wicket stand, taking a 120-run lead in the match. In response, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 175 in the first innings, for just 8 runs, but Rahul and Sudharsan remained unbeaten until the close of play on Day 4.

Resuming on 63 for one, India lost the left-hander early, and captain Gill shortly after, as West Indies skipper Roston Chase struck twice with his off-spin. But Rahul took his team through to complete the chase in the first session.

Where do India stand in WTC points table after West Indies series win?

India, who secured their first series win under the captaincy of Gill, jumped to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT of 61.90 from seven matches thus far.

WTC points table after India vs West Indies 2nd Test

The 25-year-old replaced retired Rohit Sharma as the Test captain earlier in May this year. In his maiden assignment in the role, he stunningly led India to a 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series in England, where he notched up a record tally of 745 runs at an average of 75.40 over the five-match series, which included four centuries.

India stand behind top-placed Australia, who have a PCT of 100, and second-placed Sri Lanka (66.67). West Indies, on the other hand, who suffered their sixth-straight loss against India in Test cricket, stand sixth in the table. They have yet to win a match in ongoing WTC cycle, having earlier suffered a 2-0 whitewash at home against the Aussies.