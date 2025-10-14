Sai Sudharsan told 'Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK mein zarurat hai' while he enjoys a snack sitting outside the boundary

India batter Sai Sudharsan did not take the field on Days 3 and 4 of the second and final Test match of the ongoing home series, during West Indies' innings. On Day 2, the batter had incurred an injury on his hand while fielding at forward short leg, and hence, as a precautionary measure, following advice from the BCCI medical team, he remained in the dugout nursing the injury. India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(AP)

On Day 4, as the West Indies staged a fightback to set a 121-run target after India had enforced a follow-on, Sudharsan was spotted watching the proceedings from the sidelines. It was then that one of the spectators at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi asked the left-handed batter to cut ties with the Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming auction for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Incidentally, Sudharsan, who hails from Chennai, plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

In the video that went viral on social media, Sudharsan was seen enjoying a snack just outside the boundary line, when a fan was heard saying, “Gujarat se nikal jao, CSK me jarurat hai (leave Gujarat Titans, we need you at CSK).”

Sudharsan joined the Titans in 2022, and has since emerged as one of their mainstay batting options. In 40 appearances across the last three seasons, he scored 1793 runs, laced with two centuries and 12 fifties. The run tally included his Orange-Cap winning season in 2025, where he amassed 759 runs in 15 matches.

While franchises have yet to lock in on their retention list for the upcoming auction, a Cricbuzz report had earlier revealed that the player auction would take place in mid-December.

Talking about the second West Indies Test, Sudharsan eventually stepped in for his batting duty on the fourth evening of the match, and remained unbeaten on 30 as India reduced to target to just 58 runs. Earlier in the first innings, he had missed out on a well-deserved century after being dismissed by Jomel Warrican for 87 runs.