Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Yashasvi Jaiswal hurls X-rated comment after Australian pacer's intense staredown during Pink Ball warm-up game

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 off 59 in India's Pink Ball warm-up match against Primer Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Sunday, was involved in a heated exchange with Australian fast bowler Jack Nisbet during the Pink Ball warm-up game against Primer Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Jaiswal responded with an X-rated comment in response to an intense stare down from Nisbet.

Yashasvi Jaiswal opened alongside India in Pink Ball warm-up game on Sunday
Yashasvi Jaiswal opened alongside India in Pink Ball warm-up game on Sunday

It happened in the third ball of the sixth over of India's innings in the practice match when Nisbet bowled a fiery short ball aftere being smashed for back-to-back boundaries in the first two balls. Jaiswal was caught off guard as he leapt and fended it off, with the ball just dropping short of the slip fielders. Nisbet, in his follow-through, walked up to India batter, gave a stare down, and then sneered on his way back to his bowling position.

Jaiswal, in response to Nisbet's act, hurled an X-rated comment, before gesturing him to go back and bowl.

Harshit Rana picks four wickets in six balls

Australia now might have two Indian fast bowlers to fear when they play the second Test match of the series at the Adelaide Oval. Jasprit Bumrah had wreaked havoc in Perth, with his five-wicket haul in the first innings, before ending with a match figure of eight wickets to take the Player of the Match award. On Sunday, Harshit Rana sent a warning to the Pat Cummins-led side as he picked up four wickets in just six balls in the warm-up game in Canberra to fold the home team for 240 runs in 43.2 overs.

Australia were cruising at 124-2 after 22 overs when Rana inflicted a collapse. He dismissed Jack Clayton (40) off the fourth ball in the 23rd over, and then a delivery later got rid of Oliver Davies. In his next over, he removed captain Jack Edwards for one and then Sam Harper in the third ball as the hosts slipped to 133-6 in no time.

Earlier in Perth, on his Test debut, Rana picked three wickets as Australia was folded for a record-low 104 runs in the first innings, which included the dismissal of Travis Head.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
