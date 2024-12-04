Yashasvi Jaiswal loses No. 2 spot in ICC Test ranking to England star; No.1 Joe Root faces three-way threat

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to a career-high No. 2 spot in the ICC Test ranking following his match-winning knock of 161 in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Perth last week. However, he dropped two places, with England's Harry Brook taking his spot, as ICC released an updated ranking chart on Wednesday following victories for England in New Zealand and South Africa over Sri Lanka. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts on his dismissal during the tour cricket match between the Australian Prime Minister's XI and India at Manuka Oval(AFP)

Brook played a superb role in England's eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Christchurch as he carved out a masterful 171, which helped him move two spots up to the second spot on the updated rankings for Test batters. The England batter's rise saw Jaiswal slip to the fourth position.

In other movements in the top 10, Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and South Africa's Temba Bavuma achieved career-high ratings following the end of the Durban contest, where the hots won by 233 runs. Mendis, who scored 70, gained two spots to move to seventh for Test batters, while centurion Bavuma got boosted 14 places to 10th overall.

Joe Root faces three-way threat

The former England captain faced a rare failure in the Test match against New Zealand, where he was dismissed for his first duck in the format in more than two years. This left Brook (854 rating) just 41 points away from Root (895) in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

If Brook can emulate his Christchurch show in Wellington in the second Test, which begins on Friday, Root's run as the No. 1 Test batter could end by the start of the next week. Not to forget, No. 3 ranked batter Kane Williamson (830) will also be part of the same Test match.

The other threat for Root lies across the Tasman Sea, in Adelaide, where Jaiswal will be in action in the second Test match against Australia, also starting on Friday.