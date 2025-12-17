Yashasvi Jaiswal rushed to hospital hours after SMAT match; CT scan, USG done for acute gastroenteritis: Report

When cricket fans were glued to the IPL action, where the fate of as many as 77 cricketers was sealed in Abu Dhabi by the raised paddle of 10 franchises, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was reportedly rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain hours following Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League encounter against Rajasthan in Pune. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal(BCCI X)

According to a post on X by a senior Indian Express journalist, Jaiswal had been suffering from stomach cramps during the game, which intensified after the match. He was taken to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where doctors diagnosed him with acute gastroenteritis.

The 23-year-old batter was administered intravenous medication and underwent ultrasound (USG) and CT scans. He has since been advised to continue his medication and take adequate rest.

Jaiswal featured in the match despite discomfort and scored 15 off 16 balls as Mumbai chased down a target of 217 to secure a three-wicket win. Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan’s explosive 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to victory, though the team later crashed out of the tournament.

Jaiswal, reportedly, was in visible discomfort throughout the game, with the pain worsening post-match, prompting immediate medical attention. The BCCI is yet to issue an official update on his health, though further information is expected soon.

Despite the setback, Jaiswal has enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks. He scored 145 runs in three matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 168.6, and impressed in the recent ODI series against South Africa, amassing 156 runs in three matches at an average of 78, including his maiden ODI century.

With no immediate international assignments and not being part of India’s current T20I setup, Jaiswal is expected to have sufficient time to recover ahead of India’s next international commitments in mid-January.