Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan script unique Team India record with explosive outing vs AUS in 2nd T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his explosive best, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan exhibited their grace and power, propelling India to a massive total of 235 for four against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday. The trio smashed brilliant half-centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh provided the much-needed boost towards the death overs to take India to a mammoth score in Thiruvananthapuram. Australian captain Matthew Wade anticipated the dew factor as the night progressed, but his bowlers struggled against the trio of Jaiswal (53 off 25 balls), Kishan (52 off 32 balls), and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls). Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century during 2nd T20I match against Australia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram(ICC Twitter)

Although the ball came off the pitch a bit slowly, the Australian bowlers, in general, were wayward, offering width to the Indian batters. Jaiswal, in particular, took advantage of this, launching a breathtaking assault on Sean Abbott in the fourth over. The left-hander punished Abbott with a sequence of 4, 4, 4, 6, 6 for 24 runs, showcasing his shot-making prowess.

During the powerplay – which yielded 71 runs – Jaiswal and Gaikwad combined to take 15 runs off Glenn Maxwell. While Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 24 balls, a wild slash off pacer Nathan Ellis ended his innings as the ball landed in the hands of Adam Zampa at backward square leg. This setback did not hamper the flow of runs in India's innings, however, as Gaikwad, along with Ishan, continued to pile on the runs. Ishan, registering his second consecutive fifty, reached the milestone in 29 balls with a massive pulled six off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

Gaikwad, with his elegant lofted shot over bowler Zampa's head, reached his fifty in 39 balls. The right-handed batter's composed innings laid the foundation for others to capitalize on the Australian attack.

As the trio put 50+ scores, they also made a unique record in Indian T20I history. It was the first time when the top-3 of India's batting line-up recorded 50+ totals in the shortest format. In fact, it is only the fifth time overall when such a feat was recorded. Here's the complete list of games where a particular team's top-3 achieved this feat:

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Adelaide, 2019

Bermuda vs Bahamas, Coolidge, 2021

Canada vs Panama, Coolidge, 2021

Belgium vs Malta, Gent, 2022

India vs Australia, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

India are leading the five-match T20I series 1-0, having registered a dramatic two-wicket win in the opening match in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.