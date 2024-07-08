‘Yashasvi Jaiswal still coming into series’: Flower warns Abhishek Sharma about big competition despite hitting a ton

23-year-old Abhishek Sharma has managed to make the right noise with a century in his second international match. The left-handed batter, who had a forgettable debut match after registering a duck, bounced back in style in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, where he smashed a blistering century. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bringing the curtains down to their T20I career, the window of opportunity opened for the young guns to showcase their talent on the big stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal will join the Indian team for the last three T20Is against Zimbabwe.(ANI and AFP Images)

Abhishek has made a big statement to stake claim for a place in the T20I set-up, but he will face tough competition to retain his opener's slot when Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to the side for the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

Jaiswal was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in Barbados, but he didn't get any match to play in the tournament and he will be raring to get back to the cricket field in the last three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Veteran Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower also asserted that, with India entering the transition phase, Jaiswal vs Abhishek for the opening slot is the competition that everyone is looking out for.

"Well, we have got Jaiswal still coming into the series, haven't we? So that sort of competition is exactly what the Indian selectors and all the Indian followers are looking for. It makes it really interesting and it's great for the Indian game if they have got lots of options like that," Flower said on Sony Sports.

Abhishek continued with a fearless approach despite a forgettable debut and smashed the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park during his 47-ball 100 on Sunday. His knock was embellished with seven fours and eight sixes.

Flower was elated with Abhishek converting his incredible IPL 2024 form to international cricket.

"He should be confident at the moment coming off such a great IPL and then getting a hundred in his second international match. So what a great start. It's really important to get those runs as a young player because confidence and self-belief are so important to your chance of doing well. So I am very happy for him and I am looking forward to seeing more of him in this series," Flower elaborated.