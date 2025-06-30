Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent Mumbai in upcoming domestic season; MCA accepts his NOC withdrawal

The path has been cleared for Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday approved the left-handed batter's request to withdraw his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) application. Earlier this year, the young India opener wrote to the MCA, seeking the MCA's approval to leave the state and move to Goa for domestic cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season after the MCA accepted his NOC withdrawal. (AFP)

However, just days later, he approached the MCA again, asking the cricket body to withdraw his NOC as he is available to serve Mumbai in the domestic season.

Two months after his application, the MCA has given the southpaw its go-ahead, and as a result, the batter is available for Mumbai. The decision was ratified by the Apex Council on Monday.

"Yashasvi has always been a proud product of Mumbai cricket. We have accepted Jaiswal’s NOC withdrawal application, and he will be available for Mumbai in the forthcoming domestic season," MCA President Ajinkya Naik said in an official statement.

In April 2025, Jaiswal caught everyone off guard by asking MCA for a NOC to move to Goa. The batter cited personal reasons behind this shift. If he had indeed made the move, he would have joined Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad in the list of Mumbai players who have represented Goa.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Jaiswal had then said that he wanted to move to Goa as the state offered him a leadership role.

"Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India, and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal scores century in Headingley Test against England

Jaiswal started the recent England series with a bang as he scored 101 in the first innings of the Headingley Test. However, he made headlines for dropping four catches in the entire Test, with three of them coming in the first innings.

He dropped Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in the first innings while he put down Duckett again in the second innings.

Speaking of domestic cricket, Jaiswal last played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, representing the state against Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaiswal has been representing Mumbai since his U19 days.