Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise in ICC Test rankings continues, Jadeja still No.1 all-rounder, Rohit Sharma moves up

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his ascent in the ICC Test rankings for batters after scoring an unbeaten 214 in the third Test of their five-match series against England in Rajkot. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century vs England(ANI)

The 22-year-old left-hander joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians – Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli – and has progressed 14 places to 15th position after contributing to India’s 434-run victory that took them 2-1 up in the series.

Player of the Match Ravindra Jadeja’s knock of 112 in the first innings has taken him from 41st to 34th position among batters and his seven-wicket match haul has lifted him three places to sixth position in the bowling rankings. Jadeja has also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings, going from 416 to a career-best 469 rating points.

Captain Rohit Sharma has moved up one spot to 12th position after also notching a century in the first innings while Shubman Gill has progressed three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have entered the rankings in 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a wicket in each innings despite missing part of the match to deal with a family emergency, managing to edge past Kagiso Rabada and make it an Indian 1-2 in bowling with Jasprit Bumrah at the top.

England opener Ben Duckett’s quickfire 153 in the first innings has lifted him 12 places to 13th while fast bowler Mark Wood has moved up to 21st position in other notable movements from the match.

Meanwhile, Kane Wiliamson has strengthened his position at the top of the batting rankings after notching a century against South Africa, his seventh in seven Tests, joining Aravinda de Silva, Mohammad Yousuf and Clyde Walcott as the only players to have achieved the unique feat.

Fast bowler William O’Rourke became the first New Zealander to take nine wickets on Test debut, entering the rankings in 61st position after a seven-wicket victory over South Africa that helped his team complete a 2-0 series win. For South Africa, David Bedingham has moved up to 50th position.

In the Men’s ODI Rankings, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka’s match-winning 118 in the final match of the ODI series against Afghanistan has helped him move up from 18th to 11th while Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai has improved his ranking to 48th.

There were also some notable movements after the first three matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 being played in Kirtipur, with Aasif Sheikh of Nepal (up five places to 77th) and Bas de Leede of the Netherlands (up 13 places to 96th) moving up in the batting rankings. Bernard Sholtz of Namibia (up two places to 17th), Lalit Rajbanshi (up 25 places to 54th) and Sompal Kami of Nepal (up 18 places to 76th) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

The Men’s T20I Rankings see Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga grab the second position in both the bowling and all-rounders’ list after Sri Lanka won the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. Ibrahim Zadran is up eight places to 21st in the batting rankings and Fazalhaq Farooqi up five places to eighth in the bowling rankings.