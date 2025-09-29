‘Yeh Mumbai ya IPL nahi hai’: Watch the sledge that lit a fire in Tilak Varma; youngster made Pakistan pay for its crime

If there was any doubt about Tilak Varma truly belonging on the big stage, the 22-year-old left-hander showed the world the calm head he has on his shoulders as he carried India to its ninth Asia Cup victory. The youngster played an unbeaten 69-run knock off 53 balls to help India chase down the target of 147 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Tilak has slowly and steadily cemented his place in India's T20I lineup; however, there was a new dimension to his batting against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium as he was unperturbed by the verbal volleys being thrown at him by wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 69-run knock against Pakistan. (Surjeet Yadav)

In the sixth over of India's chase, Faheem Ashraf was bowling, and Tilak was just biding his time as he looked to play out the tough phase. It was then that Haris started chirping from behind, taking a jibe at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Tilak's franchise Mumbai Indians.

“Yeh Mumbai nahi hai. Yeh IPL nahi hai. (This is not Mumbai, and this is not the IPL),” said Haris from behind the stumps.

However, Tilak did not respond to this unsavoury sledge. He had decided to let his bat do all the talking, and boy, oh boy, it did. When Tilak Varma ensured India's victory, the left-hander started running to different parts of the ground and was embraced by the entire winning contingent.

Tilak's 53-ball knock was studded with three fours and four sixes. In the final over, with India needing 10 runs off the final over, Tilak hit a six off the bowling of Haris Rauf on the third delivery, bringing the equation down to 2 runs off four balls. Eventually, Rinku Singh got the job done on the fourth last delivery of the game.

What did Tilak say at the presentation?

Tilak was ably supported by Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, the latter two batters playing knocks of 24 and 33, respectively. However, Tilak was the main headline act, ensuring head coach Gautam Gambhir had plenty to smile and laugh about after the conclusion of the game.

Tilak, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said the pressure was immense, but he's glad to have led the team to victory in a crucial game.

“The pressure was there. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position,” said Tilak at the post-match presentation.

“You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians,” he added.