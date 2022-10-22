'Yeh toh danger bowler hai, sabse danger': Rohit Sharma's epic commentary at nets ahead of Pakistan T20 WC tie - Watch

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was part of the team's optional training session on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the 2007 champions gear up for their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit was present with few other teammates including Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik among few others while players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant had opted for a rest. While all eyes were on the India captain as he prepared himself to take on the Shaheen Afridi challenge, it was a video of his commentary that went viral.

In the video, doing rounds on social media, Rohit is seen batting next to the Karthik and was left impressed by a few of his shots. The stump mic surely picked up on his words.

Rohit, on the other side, was up against Arshdeep and Shami. And in between, can he heard saying, "Late swing kar rahe ho tum. Sab dikh raha hai mereko

Pointing towards Karthik, he can be heard saying, “Le le le...naya ball se daal. Khelne de usse.”

Later, as Shami geared up to bowl against Rohit, the India captain said, “Arre yeh toh danger bowler hai bhai, sabse danger.”

Rohit did spend a lot of time facing left-arm throw downs as well in a bid to tackle Shaheen, who had dismissed him for a golden duck in their previous meeting last T20 World Cup, 12 months back.

“I don't believe in the terms, favorites and underdogs. If you don't reach the ground with the right mindset on that day, you won't be able to perform. Whenever we come into the World Cup, there's outside talk about favorites and underdogs. The qualifier was the best example of how you need to focus on execution on that very day,” Rohit said in the pre-match presser when asked if India will head into the game as favourites against Pakistan.

