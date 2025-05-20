Yorkshire ‘naturally disappointed’ to lose Jonny Bairstow to Mumbai Indians: ‘Decision not straight’, says England star

Yorkshire County Cricket Club is "naturally disappointed" to lose their captain Jonny Bairstow for the next few weeks to IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Yorkshire's general manager, Gavin Hamilton, admitted that the club was fully aware of Bairstow's desires to play in the IPL but it was always going to be a big loss. Bairstow was signed by five-time champions Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who will only be available till May 26. Jonny Bairstow was signed by MI(Action Images via Reuters)

“Whilst it is naturally disappointing to lose Jonny for the next few weeks, the opportunity for him to play in the final stages of the IPL at this stage in his career is huge. Jonny has been open with us around his desire to play in the IPL from our very first conversation with him, and we'd like to wish him the best of luck in the coming weeks,” said Hamilton.

The IPL final was supposed to take place on May 25, but BCCI had to revise the schedule and push it back to June 3. The tournament was halted for a week due to the border tension between India and Pakistan. Many players from England, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies who have national commitments would not be available for the latter half of the tournament. As a result, BCCI allowed temporary replacements.

Bairstow, who went unsold in the mega auction, was picked by MI for a whopping ₹5.25 crore. If MI make it to the final, he would earn the amount for only three matches. Notably, MI has yet to be confirmed for a spot in the playoffs. They need to beat Delhi Capitals in their last league game to qualify for the last four stages of the tournament.

While expressing his delight in returning to the IPL, Bairstow admitted that it was not a straightforward choice. "These decisions are never straightforward - especially given how much I've enjoyed leading Yorkshire this year," Bairstow said on his Instagram account. "I'm incredibly grateful to the club for understanding, continued support and look forward to getting stuck back in on my return. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm excited to contribute to MI's campaign. Can't wait to get started and experience the energy of Mumbai."

If MI make it to the playoffs, Bairstow will miss Friday's fixture against Nottinghamshire and their first two T20 Blast fixtures.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who wasn't represented England in any format in close to a year now, has made 50 IPL appearances across five seasons, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019-21) and Punjab Kings (2022 and 2024). He has an impressive record in the league, averaging 34.54 and striking at 144.45, and has scored two IPL hundreds - one of them in a record-breaking run chase at Eden Gardens last year.

Jacks along with the South African duo Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will leave for national duties after Mumbai's last league match on Monday.

Mumbai has also signed Sri Lanka's batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka and England pace bowler Richard Gleeson to replace the outgoing players.

"The replacement players will be available from playoffs stage onwards, should Mumbai Indians qualify," the team said in a statement.