'You and I read the scorecard. We assumed he would be fine...': Ex-India star 'can't grudge' Mohammed Shami's absence

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed the BCCI's decision to exclude Mohammed Shami from the squad for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The BCCI cited Shami’s ongoing recovery from a knee injury as the reason for his omission, a decision that has been met with some surprise given the pacer’s previous performances. Bengaluru: Bengal's Mohammed Shami reacts after bowling a delivery during the first quarter-final cricket match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(PTI)

As India prepare for the Boxing Day Test starting December 26, there were speculations among fans and pundits that Shami could be included in the squad to bolster the bowling attack, especially with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace department. However, the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) confirmed that Shami is not yet fully fit to rejoin the team.

In his recent YouTube video, Chopra explained that the decision to exclude Shami was in the best interest of both the player and the team. “It’s been confirmed that Shami is not going. An update has finally come from the NCA about Mohammed Shami,” Chopra said.

“Rohit Sharma had also spoken about it that they need news from the NCA because those people are monitoring his fitness. So an update has come from there that they have been following his progress and seeing his workload and that they are not convinced yet.”

Shouldn't rush Shami

Chopra further emphasised the importance of not rushing Shami back into international cricket after such a long absence. “The verdict that has come from there is Mohammed Shami is not ready to become a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and you can’t grudge that either. You and I read the scorecard. There he bowled and took wickets, so we assumed that he would be fine. However, it’s a Test match after 13 months,” Chopra pointed out.

Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. The BCCI continues to monitor his recovery, with Shami’s fitness being evaluated through domestic matches.