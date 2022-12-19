Home / Cricket / 'You cant stop such a player for long, whether you have to drop Rahul or Iyer': Kaif's massive remark on India youngster

Former India star Mohammad Kaif had a rather massive statement on India youngster after the latter's impressive outing in the first Test.

Team India players in action(ANI)
Team India produced an emphatic performance in the first Test of the series against Bangladesh, beating the hosts by 188 runs in Chattogram. India bowled Bangladesh out on 324 in the second innings as the visitors set a mammoth 513-run target in the opening Test; the hosts did put give a decent fightback as they batted out the entire day 4, but eventually fell through. India, on the other hand, enjoyed a solid outing with both, bat and ball.

While Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 90 and 102* across both innings of the Test, it was Shubman Gill who finally broke the deadlock with his maiden century in the longest format of the game. Gill scored an aggressive 110 in the second innings as India declared on a strong score of 258/2 on Day 3 of the Test.

Also Read | 'Did not see that coming': Sachin, Yuvraj lead cricket fraternity in stunning reactions after Argentina lift FIFA WC

Gill was part of the playing XI in the opening Test due to an injury to captain Rohit Sharma, and the former's participation in the next game in Dhaka, thus, remains doubtful. However, former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that it would be difficult to keep Gill out of the XI if he continues to dish out strong performances such as those in the first Test.

"It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back," Kaif said on Sony Sports Network.

“He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player.”

Further talking on the same, Kaif hinted that India can make a place for Gill, even if it meant replacing one of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

"Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic."

"You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well," said Kaif.

