IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'You definitely need them there': Brad Hogg picks India's fast-bowling-trio, names No. 4 batsman for T20 World Cup
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'You definitely need them there': Brad Hogg picks India's fast-bowling-trio, names No. 4 batsman for T20 World Cup

  • If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST

With the T20 World Cup taking place later this year, hosts India have plenty of permutations and combinations to dwell over. Batting coach Vikram Rathour had said prior to the England T20Is that by the time the series is over, the management will know which team to play in the World Cup, but as has been the case with the Indian team, plans are always subjected to change.

The T20I series which India won, saw the emergence of Suryakumar Yadav, the return to rhythm and form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli's possible role as India opener going forward. In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur picked up eight wickets from five matches, while Hardik Pandya returned to bowling full-time for India.

Also Read | Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England

With endless possibilities for India as far as batting is concerned, the bowling too seems to be throwing a problem of plenty for the 2016 World T20 semi-finalists. However, if it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling charge.

"You definitely need them there – Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar. It depends what type of wickets it is. If it's slower wicket, I might go with Natarajan, but if it's a quicker wicket, I would go with Shami," Hogg said while answering a question on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers

"But just remember, in those final overs, Shami gets a lot of reverse swing as well so I'd be very tempted to stick with the older brigade and have Natarajan as your back-up bowler. So for me, if I'm going into the T20 World Cup, I'm going with Bhuvi, Bumrah and Shami.

Bhuvneshwar has made an emphatic return to international cricket, following a long absence due to injuries, while Bumrah was allowed a personal leave by the BCCI, which turns out was because of his wedding. There has been no official update on Shami, who injured his forearm during the Test series against Australia, but he continues to be on the road to recovery.

Hogg also weighed in on who should be India's No. 4 batsman for the T20 WC. With Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in the ranks, Hogg believes the person ideal for the spot is Rishabh Pant, especially if the opening responsibility is going to be handled by Kohli and Rohit Sharma

"Rishabh batting at No. 4… always. I think so because if you're going to open with Rohit and Kohli and then have Suryakumar coming at 3, I think it will be a wise option to have the left-hander coming in at No. 4 just to break the lines and lengths of the bowling," Hogg explained.

"Also, because Pant is very dominant against spin and spinners normally come in those middle overs and are operating around the 10-12 over mark. That’s probably the area he’s most likely to come in. For me, Pant should always be out at No. 4 but if they lose two early wickets, I’d like to see Iyer come in."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england brad hogg mohammed shami jasprit bumrah bhuvneshwar kumar + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
cricket

Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it would be a good idea for Virat Kohli to open for RCB in IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
cricket

Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020 West Indies' Jason Holder gestures as England's Ben Stokes hits a six, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020 West Indies' Jason Holder gestures as England's Ben Stokes hits a six, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
cricket

Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Playing his first test since Kraigg Brathwaite replaced him as skipper earlier this month, Holder shared eight wickets with spearhead Kemar Roach (3-47).
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: Sachin Tendulkar, SS Das and Rahul Dravid with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Hindustan Times/Getty Images)
From Left: Sachin Tendulkar, SS Das and Rahul Dravid with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Hindustan Times/Getty Images)
cricket

'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The visitors clinched the T20 International series on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The T20 win follows their success in the ODI series, which ended with a 4-1 win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
cricket

All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having Ind-Pak series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
cricket

Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • "In all of that, this player is doing his job silently. He's the silent hero of this series. His numbers are as good as any top player," Zaheer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP