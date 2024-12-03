'You do feel trapped': Harbhajan cites 'complicated situation' to push case for Shubman Gill's omission for Adelaide

Tough selection calls await Team India ahead of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. The visitors finally have everyone available to choose from. Skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, after previously missing the series opener. Shubman Gill has also recovered from the finger injury he sustained during the match simulation against India A in Perth. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the tour cricket match between the Australian Prime Minister's XI and India. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Shubman Gill needs to wait for his chance, urging the team management to persist with Dhruv Jurel at No.6. In the first Test in Perth, Dhruv Jurel played ahead of Sarfaraz Khan, while Devdutt Padikkal slotted at No.3 in Shubman Gill's absence.

The Turbanator feels that KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should continue opening while Rohit can play at No.3. He then said that it makes no sense to have Gill at No.5 or No.6; hence, Jurel should be stuck within the playing XI.

"I would say let this KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal combination continue. Shubman Gill, I guess, will have to make way for captain Rohit Sharma at No.3 and then Virat Kohli at No.4. After that, it is almost set," Harbhajan Singh told Sports Today.

'Gill needs to wait'

Harbhajan Singh also said that it will make no sense to have Gill bat lower down the order considering he has always batted up top. The 44-year-old also backed Jurel, despite the right-hander's disappointing returns in Perth, where he scored just 11 and 1.

"I guess Gill will have to wait for his chance. You took Jurel in for a match and when he didn't make runs, you would make him sit outside. So you can't play Gill from opening to No.5 as well. It's a complicated situation and you do feel trapped. But it's good only," said Harbhajan.

"I feel they will play Gill ahead of Jurel. But I feel Jurel should be played and given the chance," said Harbhajan," he added.

Shubman Gill recently returned from his injury in the pink-ball practice match against Australia Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

In the match, Gill returned with a knock of 50 before retiring hurt to give the other batters a chance. His innings paved the way for India's easy six-wicket win.

Earlier, India had won the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 295 runs and now the visitors return to Adelaide, the venue where the side was bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test during the 2020-21 tour.