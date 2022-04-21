'You told me you'll bat': Rohit Sharma taunts Ravindra Jadeja after CSK skipper opts to bowl vs MI in IPL 2022 – Watch

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have not had the greatest IPL 2022 season but that did not prevent two captains Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja from having a laugh. A funny incident took place during the coin toss of Match 33 of the 2022 Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday when CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to field. After answering the host broadcaster's questions about the team composition and the road ahead, when Jadeja was making his way back, Rohit stopped him and said ‘Bowling? You told me you will bat? (Also Read: CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Live Score)

Rohit and Jadeja engaged in a fun banter and laughed it off before it was Rohit's turn to answer the question. CSK made a couple of changes from their previous game bringing in Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner in place of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan. "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half," Jadeja said.

MI went in with three changes, brining in Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and giving a cap to Hrithik Shokeen.

"The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back. Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options," said Rohit.

"There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in. Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left handers in the middle and that's why we wanted an off-spinner. We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there."