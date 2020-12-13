e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'You've got to move on': Brad Haddin reckons veteran batsman's 'time is done'

‘You’ve got to move on’: Brad Haddin reckons veteran batsman’s ‘time is done’

India vs Australia: Brad Haddin is one of the many former players who feels that it’s about time everyone moved on from the veteran batsman.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brad
Brad (Getty Images)
         

Even as the team management scurries to figure out Australia’s playing XI for the first Test starting Thursday, with injuries to Will Pucovski, Marnus Harris and David Warner, former wicketkeeper batsman Brad Haddin is convinced that veteran batsman Shaun Marsh is likely to not feature in the scheme of things.

Marsh is not part of Australia’s Test squad but injuries to multiple batsmen has got media talking about a potential return. Haddin, however, is one of the many former players, who feels that it’s about time everyone moved on from Marsh.

“I think Shaun Marsh’s time is done,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket. “The theatre around it sounds great. He has started the Sheffield Shield season in fine form, he’s played really well tonight but he’s 37 years of age. You’ve got to move on. Everyone wants him to play again for Australia because he is such a good person but I think we’ve got to look at someone else.”

Marsh was dropped from Australia’s Test setup following a lacklustre series in the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy which the hosts lost 1-2. In seven innings from four Tests, Marsh scored 183 runs at an average of 26.14 with just one half-century. He went on to play ODIs till June of 2015 before being sidelined from limited-overs as well. However, Marsh has piled runs in the domestic circuit for Western Australia, with scores of 110*, 115 and 135 clamouring for his return.

Like Haddin, Brett Lee is convinced that Marsh had his opportunities. “The hardest thing for me is when he is on, he is so good to watch,” Lee said. “He has had his opportunities; he has had his chances. It’s probably been injury that has let him down rather than form,” the former Australia quick said.

