'Your stats are worse than me. You're fraud king': Babar Azam absolutely battered in hot-headed rant from Pakistan star

Pakistan have had a disappointing T20 World Cup so far. While they remain alive in contention for a Super Eight berth, Pakistan faced one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history last week when debutants United States defeated Babar Azam's men in a Super Over thriller. The side, then, endured another close defeat at the hands of Team India, failing to chase down a 120-run target in New York. Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada(Getty Images via AFP)

Captain Babar Azam is facing significant scrutiny over his leadership, as well his batting performances in the tournament. After failing to make a mark as an opener against USA and India, Babar came in to bat at no.3, bringing in Saim Ayub in his place as opener to partner Mohammad Rizwan. The move, however, didn't work for both parties involved as Ayub departed on just 6, while Babar, too, scored run-a-ball 33 before being dismissed in the 15th over.

Following his indifferent outings in the T20 World Cup so far, Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad has come down hard at Babar. During a television show on Pakistan's news channel Geo News, Shehzad broke into a full-blown rant over Babar's performances in T20 World Cups. The broadcasters in the show had put Shehzad's stats in the tournament alongside Babar, which showed that the former had better strike rate and average in comparison to the Pakistan skipper.

“Your strike rate is 112 and average is 26. You haven't hit a single six in 207 balls in the Powerplay. I admit I could've improved on my own performances 8 years ago, but your stats are even worse. You are worse than me, but you are king. You're a fraud king,” Shehzad said, not mincing his words.

'Apologise to Pakistan'

Shehzad didn't end at directing hitting out on Babar; he also claimed that the Pakistan captain “ruined” the country's domestic structure to favour his friends, and that he should apologise to the country for not leading the side to ICC titles.

“He could not bring any trophy for Pakistan. After that you have ruined the entire domestic structure, you are such a captain, you cannot unconventionally run the domestic team to bring in your friends,” Shehzad said.

“If you cannot do anything then you can at least do this much that now you should raise your hands and say that I had all the support, PCB gave me everything, but I could not deliver, I got the players of my choice but I could not deliver for Pakistan, I am really really sorry, I am responsible,” he added.