'You're a legend, but you're old': Yashasvi Jaiswal's cold sledge to Nathan Lyon as spinner reveals exchange in 1st Test

Australia’s seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon has opened up about a light-hearted exchange with India’s rising star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, during the first Test between the two teams in Perth. Lyon, Australia’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests, revealed that Jaiswal, fresh off his sensational maiden Test century, poked fun at the veteran’s age, calling him “old” after he reached the three-figure mark. Australia's Nathan Lyon collides with India's Yashasvi Jaiswal as he runs to field(AP)

Lyon, known for his composed demeanor and impressive wicket tally of 532 in 130 Tests, didn’t take offence, adding that it was all in good fun.

"Young Jaiswal, he said that you're a legend, but you're old, he said that to me when I was bowling," Lyon recounted while speaking on SEN Radio.

“He said that to me when he was muscling about at 120, but ya, it's all good fun.”

Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant century in India’s second innings, played a crucial role in India’s commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the opening Test of the series. The youngster smashed a formidable 160 in challenging conditions in Perth, as India posted a strong total of 487/6d in the second innings. Virat Kohli, India's star batter, also ended a long wait for a Test century, remaining unbeaten on 100 in the same innings to phase Australia out of the game.

Jaiswal's banter with Starc

Jaiswal’s earlier interactions with Australia’s paceman Mitchell Starc also garnered attention during Day 2 of the Perth Test. The two were involved in some spirited banter after Jaiswal lofted a delivery from Starc for a boundary in the 19th over of India’s second innings. "You are coming too slow at me," Jaiswal mockingly told Starc, leaving the veteran pacer amused.

Jaiswal’s performance in the first Test was a breakthrough, and his ability to take on some of Australia’s best bowlers, including Lyon and Starc, further cemented his reputation. As the series moves to Adelaide for the second Test, a pink-ball game, all eyes will once again be on Jaiswal as he looks to continue his fine form .