'You're allowed to walk...': Pat Cummins' passionate defence of Sam Konstas after Gautam Gambhir's 'soft' charge

Sam Konstas, 19, had a debut to remember. The youngster was a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy-winning Australia squad. The right-handed batter was often in the middle of a huge storm as he managed to get under the skin of the Indian lineup. In Melbourne, he was involved in a shoulder-barging incident with Virat Kohli and in Sydney, he managed to ruffle the feathers of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Pat Cummins passionately defended Sam Konstas' antics, saying he is impressed with how the teenager has gone about his business. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

Australia captain Pat Cummins passionately defended Sam Konstas' antics, saying he is impressed with how the teenager has gone about his business.

On Day 1 of the Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co celebrated Usman Khawaja's dismissal by charging towards Konstas' direction after he exchanged words with Bumrah. Australia coach Andrew McDonald called out India's behaviour, accusing them of "intimidation".

Speaking about Konstas at the post-match press conference, Cummins said, "First of all, obviously, ICC set the rules and set the punishments. We saw that in Melbourne with Virat, getting 20% fine, that's what they thought. So obviously, that's the standard that they're happy with."

"In regards to Sam, I've been really impressed with how he's gone about it. I think people mistake a bit of confidence with bullying or abuse. You're allowed to walk around with your shoulders puffed back and play a few cricket shots. I don't think that's illegal, but some people really take offence to that and want to kind of put him back in his place," he added.

'He stood up for himself'

Cummins also said that Konstas stood up for himself when he was required to, and he loved that quality of his. The right-handed batter made his debut in the fourth Test against India in Melbourne.

The teenager smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park in the first innings in Melbourne, registering a smashing fifty on debut. Virat Kohli bumped his shoulder against Konstas and was later fined 20 per cent of his match fees for this act.

"For us, and we say the same to all our players, it is just be yourself every day, go about it how you think represents yourself the best and how you want to play. He's stood up for himself when he's needed to," said Cummins.

Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had taken a potshot at Australia's Andrew McDonald after he accused the visitors of intimidating Konstas.

"Look, it's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft. That's as simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it," said Gambhir.

India lost by six wickets against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3.