'You've handed Rishabh Pant's runs back to England': Nasser blasts Shubman Gill after England openers run riot

England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made India toil in the first innings in Manchester as Day 2 progressed, stitching together an unbeaten century stand in response to India’s 358. The two openers soaked up pressure, capitalised on anything loose, and ensured the hosts had a brilliant start to the innings, leading to a strong criticism of India's approach. Shubman Gill, the Indian captain, came under the scanner for his decision-making, with the bowlers also facing the heat as former England captain Nasser Hussain slammed the side for its tactics. Manchester: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul return to the pavilion for the Tea (PTI)

Hussain directed his sharpest criticism at Shubman Gill’s captaincy, calling it reactive and muddled, particularly in how the bowling resources were used at the start of England’s innings. With conditions still offering enough for seamers who could stay disciplined, Hussain was baffled by India’s inability to sustain pressure or exploit the uneven bounce that had brought Stokes his five-wicket haul.

“Slightly changing conditions, but they bowled very poorly. A change in overhead conditions doesn't make you bowl both sides of the wicket. Too many balls on the pads. Captain's decisions… didn't quite agree with, to be honest. Kamboj wasn't in the squad a week ago, to bring him into the team and give him a new ball ahead of Siraj… seems odd,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket after the end of the second session.

“I would've gone for Siraj for a short burst, then switched him to the other end to follow Bumrah. We've all been talking about the green channel on the strip across… this is the end where Stokes bowled and got his fifer, and got uneven bounce and sideways movement. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

Pant's effort wasted?

For a side that had just fought hard to reach 358, including a gritty fifty from an injured Rishabh Pant, India’s lack of clarity and control with the ball, according to Hussain, had effectively gifted England a way back into the match.

“Rishabh Pant went out there on one leg, and got valuable runs today. They've just handed those runs back to England,” said the former England captain, as he was visibly displeased with Gill's leadership in the session.

Pant came out to bat despite a fractured toe, earning a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd as he reached a courageous half-century in the first innings. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 off 75 deliveries, which also included a six against Jofra Archer after arriving post-injury.