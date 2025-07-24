Search Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'You've handed Rishabh Pant's runs back to England': Nasser blasts Shubman Gill after England openers run riot

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 09:23 pm IST

Shubman Gill was slammed for his captaincy as England openers posted a 100+ stand after India's 358 in the first innings in Manchester.

England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made India toil in the first innings in Manchester as Day 2 progressed, stitching together an unbeaten century stand in response to India’s 358. The two openers soaked up pressure, capitalised on anything loose, and ensured the hosts had a brilliant start to the innings, leading to a strong criticism of India's approach. Shubman Gill, the Indian captain, came under the scanner for his decision-making, with the bowlers also facing the heat as former England captain Nasser Hussain slammed the side for its tactics.

Manchester: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul return to the pavilion for the Tea (PTI)
Manchester: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul return to the pavilion for the Tea (PTI)

Hussain directed his sharpest criticism at Shubman Gill’s captaincy, calling it reactive and muddled, particularly in how the bowling resources were used at the start of England’s innings. With conditions still offering enough for seamers who could stay disciplined, Hussain was baffled by India’s inability to sustain pressure or exploit the uneven bounce that had brought Stokes his five-wicket haul.

India vs England Live Score 4th Test

“Slightly changing conditions, but they bowled very poorly. A change in overhead conditions doesn't make you bowl both sides of the wicket. Too many balls on the pads. Captain's decisions… didn't quite agree with, to be honest. Kamboj wasn't in the squad a week ago, to bring him into the team and give him a new ball ahead of Siraj… seems odd,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket after the end of the second session.

“I would've gone for Siraj for a short burst, then switched him to the other end to follow Bumrah. We've all been talking about the green channel on the strip across… this is the end where Stokes bowled and got his fifer, and got uneven bounce and sideways movement. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

Pant's effort wasted?

For a side that had just fought hard to reach 358, including a gritty fifty from an injured Rishabh Pant, India’s lack of clarity and control with the ball, according to Hussain, had effectively gifted England a way back into the match.

“Rishabh Pant went out there on one leg, and got valuable runs today. They've just handed those runs back to England,” said the former England captain, as he was visibly displeased with Gill's leadership in the session.

Pant came out to bat despite a fractured toe, earning a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd as he reached a courageous half-century in the first innings. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 off 75 deliveries, which also included a six against Jofra Archer after arriving post-injury.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / 'You've handed Rishabh Pant's runs back to England': Nasser blasts Shubman Gill after England openers run riot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On