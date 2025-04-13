Yuvraj Singh can't digest Abhishek Sharma's ‘maturity’ in ferocious 55-ball 141 vs PBKS: ‘Wah sharma ji ke bete’

Yuvraj Singh lavished praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma for his brilliant century against Punjab Kings on Saturday night. Abhishek, who trained under Yuvraj's guidance, played one of the best knocks in the tournament history to take Sunrisers Hyderabad over the line in a historic chase at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Chasing a mammoth 246-run target, Abhishek smashed 141 runs off just 55 balls to make the daunting task a cakewalk for his side. He overtook KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) as the player with the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. His ferocious knock was embellished with 14 fours and 10 sixes. Abhishek hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking Jonny Bairstow's record (90) by an SRH batter via boundaries. Yuvraj Singh heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma for his blistering century.(PTI and AFP Images)

The left-handed batter overcame the string of low scores and dedicated the knock to the Orange Army. Meanwhile, luck also played a pivotal role in his innings as a couple of dropped chances plus a dismissal on a no ball, everything worked in his favour.

After completing his century, Abhishek put out a note from his pocket which read, "This one is for Orange Army" - a gesture which instantly made him a fan favourite in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj posted a note for Abhishek in which he talked about the left-hander showing maturity to complete his century. The legendary India all-rounder also talked highly of Travis Head and Shreyas Iyer in his social media post.

"Wah sharma ji ke bete! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi! Great knock @IamAbhiSharma4 well played @TravisHead24 these openers are a treat to watch together ! #SRHvsPBKS @IPL well played @ShreyasIyer15 great to watch as well," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Travis Head (66 off 37 balls) started off well with a 171-run partnership. After Head was dismissed, Abhishek continued to rage while Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) put some finishing touches, chasing down the mammoth total with 9 balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma gives special mention to Yuvraj Singh

After becoming Player of the Match, Abhishek also gave special mentions to Yuvraj and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav in his award-receiving speech.

"Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.