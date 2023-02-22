'Yuvraj Singh couldn't absorb pressure when needed...': Sri Lanka great stuns with explosive Yuvi vs Dhoni remark

Some of the greatest moments of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni's international careers are intertwined with each other. Among these, most notably, are India's title wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni was captain of the team in both tournaments and Yuvraj was player of the tournament on both occasions.

Both players were known for their ability to score big runs when the team needed them but former Sri Lanka captain Russell Arnold has stated that the major difference between them was that Dhoni was far more adept at playing defensively and flamboyantly when needed on a consistent basis.

Russell, who was himself considered a potent finisher during his days as captain of the Sri Lankan team, said that it is this ability that made Dhoni a consistent finisher. "He could play both roles, there are very few who could do that. Both roles meaning, when he needed to absorb pressure, he could do it. That was my strength but I could hit a boundary now or then but not 15 runs an over consistently. You give me eight to 10 (runs to score in an over), I'll back myself. But Dhoni would back himself with 15 or 20 an over and hit those big sixes consistently," Arnold said in a conversation with former India batter WV Raman.

"To be able to play both roles expertly as he did, he is in a very different league. Not many players who can play both those roles. You get players with flamboyance and come close to him in hitting those boundaries. Like Yuvraj Singh. But Yuvraj could not absorb the pressure when needed and play with his partner the way Dhoni did. Yuvraj had to be the boss to be extravagant and express himself. That is when he was at his best. But Dhoni was at his best at both ends of the line. He could be defensive and absorb pressure and throw those punches as well," said Arnold.

Yuvraj made his debut for India in October 2000 and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. Dhoni, on the other had, made his debut in December 2004 and retired in August 2019.

