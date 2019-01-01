 Yuvraj Singh dares fans to dream as Indian stars wish their loved ones on New Year
Former and current Indian cricketers brought in the new year with messages for their loved ones and fans on social media.

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2019 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images for Laureus)

Interacting with fans on social media is an important part of celebrity life these days and it was no different on Tuesday as the former and current Indian cricketers brought in the new year with messages for their loved ones as well as fans. Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh had a special message for all his fans as he asked them to keep dreaming and also dare to fulfill those dreams. Coming from one of the best limited-overs players to have played for India, fans will definitely lap it up.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: “Happy New year! 2019 brings new beginnings and it’s time to get up and get going. Make the most of this New Year and accomplish all you have dreamt of. Go the extra distance because I know, you we can Live dare inspire this year! #HappyNewYears”

India skipper Virat Kohli also wished his fans from Down Under. “Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤”

Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah too wished his loved ones on Twitter. “A new year,

A new start,

And

Way to go!

Wishing you all a very happy new year!🎉😁”

Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane shares scenes from Sydney. “New year scenes at Sydney. The sky was lit with these amazing fireworks! 😍

#HappyNewYear2019”

Sachin Tendulkar wished proud parents Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. “What a lovely way to ring in the new year for @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh. So happy for you! Enjoy this phase of your lives.”

Virender Sehwag too had a message for his loved ones. “May the longtime sun ☀ shine upon you, All love surround you and the pure light within you, guide your way home. Happy New Year #Happy2019”

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 11:35 IST

