Yuvraj Singh impresses fans with reverse sweep six ahead of IPL 2019 - Watch

Yuvraj Singh, who is currently in Maldives as part of the Air India team, impressed fans with a brilliant reverse sweep six in a friendly match against a local team in Male. Playing in the India-Maldives Friendship Cricket Series, organised jointly by the Maldives sports ministry, the Indian embassy and the Maldives Cricket Board, Yuvraj played the shot with absolute ease to clear the boundary and it left the fans in complete awe.

“I am very pleased that cricket was chosen to strengthen the friendship between the two countries,” Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by the Maldives media at the Velana International Aiprort when he arrived.

Yuvraj was bought for Rs. 1 crore by the Mumbai franchise at the auction ahead of IPL 2019. He went unsold in the first round of the auction but was picked by Mumbai Indians in the second round.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season and had a woeful season with the bat post which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Yuvraj Singh had earlier said that he will still try and play the World Cup in May-June despite struggling to re-capture his form in recent times.“Cricket has given me everything. When I leave the game, I want to be at my best. I do not want to go with any regret,” he said.

The 37-year-old has set his sights on the Indian Premier league to make his bid for a comeback.

“I’m trying my best. This is our final league Ranji Trophy match and let’s see if we can qualify... After this, we have the national T20 tournament and then we have the IPL. I will give my best shot and hope for the best,” Yuvraj said.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:28 IST