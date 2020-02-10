Yuvraj Singh names three players who can score double century in T20Is

cricket

When it comes to T20I cricket, Yuvraj Singh is a name that is already immortalised in history books. In 2007, the former India all-rounder slammed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and his fifty in 12 balls remains the record for the fastest half century in the shortest format of the sport. However, scoring a double century in T20Is remain a distant dream for cricketers till now and Yuvraj believes that there are three cricketers who can achieve that feat. Yuvraj named Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma as the players who can scale this massive challenge.

“It (T20 double ton) is very tough I feel. But it is not impossible I would say. With the way the game of cricket is going these days, I feel nothing is impossible. So let us wait and hope for the best. Well, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers (South Africa) have retired from international cricket, oh wait, Gayle is still playing I forgot.

In my eyes, these were the two guys who could have scored a double hundred in T20I cricket. Rohit Sharma would be the third guy I can think of when it comes to a double T20 ton,” Yuvraj Singh said as quoted by Sport360.

Rohit has scored four centuries in T20Is till now - a feat not achieved by any other cricketer in the world. New Zealand’s Colin Munro and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell are joint second with three centuries each.

Right now, the highest individual score in T20Is belongs to Aaron Finch who scored 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018. The second place belongs to Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai who scored an unbeaten 162 against Ireland in 2019.