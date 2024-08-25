Yuvraj Singh to replace Ricky Ponting in DC? India great approached for coaching role after Nehra denial in GT: Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have reportedly approached former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for a coaching role ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season of the league. DC, earlier last month, parted ways with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, drawing curtains on their seven-year association. Delhi Capitals approached Yuvraj Singh for coaching role(ANI and AFP Image)

According to a report in Sportstar, Delhi Capitals, who failed to qualify for the playoffs in any of the last three seasons, and finished sixth in 2024, where they lost and won seven of their league games, is keen to bring Yuvraj on board, although the final decision is yet to be announced.

Earlier, News 18 reported that Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki are likely to part ways with the franchise ahead of the 2025 season and that the 2022 champions wanted to rope in Yuvraj for a spot in the coaching staff, which will also be without mentor Gary Kirsten, who moved on after taking a full-time role with the Pakistan cricket team.

However, sources close to Sportstar revealed that Nehra is likely to continue his stint with the Titans, although the franchise remain in talks with a few veteran Indian cricketers to like Kirsten's shoes.

If DC can sign Yuvraj, it will be his first stint as a coach of any cricket team. He, however, worked with a few India cricketers like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma over the last few years.

DC parted ways with Ricky Ponting

Earlier in July, Delhi decided to move on from Ponting after reportedly being dissatisfied with the team's performance in the last few seasons. Ponting had joined Delhi in 2018, when the team was called Delhi Daredevils. Although they finished bottom of the table in his first year as head coach, Delhi made the playoffs in three straight years - 2019 to 2021 - which included a run to the final in 2020, before failing to make the final four in the last three seasons.

There were speculations that franchise's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly would take up the head coach role in Delhi, with the former India captain even having expressed his desire to don the role. However, a media report revealed that DC are unlikely to had Ganguly, who also oversees DC's sister franchises, the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T20 league side Pretoria Capitals, the dual role in IPL.