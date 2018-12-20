Yuvraj Singh reveals reason behind his failure with Kings XI Punjab; speaks about Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh, who was not picked up by any of the franchises in the first round of the IPL auction, said that he was not entirely surprised by the sequence of events. However, he also said that he always had the gut feeling that he would head across and play for Mumbai Indians this season.

“Somewhere within me there was a feeling that I might go to Mumbai… frankly, I am looking for an opportunity to play this year and I am happy that it has come. Akash (Ambani) had said some nice things about me and it feels good to have such confidence,” Yuvraj told Mumbai Mirror.

The left-hander played for Kings XI Punjab last season, but did not have a good season. He believes that not batting in one particular position did not help his cause, but is now looking forward to the upcoming season.

“Agreed, that the last season was not great. But the point was I played at different positions in four-five games. I was not given one position to bat. This year I am very keen to make the best of the opportunity that will comes my way,” he added.

He was also very candid in accepting the fact that he had reached a stage in his career which is past his prime and hence, the franchises did not bid for him in the first round.

“The reason is obvious, when you are putting together an IPL team, you will be looking at the youngsters. I am at that stage of my career where it could be presumed that I may be in the last stages of my career. I had hoped that there would be a buyer for me in the last round,” he said.

