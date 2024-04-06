Yuvraj Singh's second warning to Abhishek Sharma after SRH star carves match-winning IPL knock vs CSK

After winning his second Player of the Match award in the ongoing IPL 2204 tournament, Abhishek Sharma dropped a special mention of mentor Yuvraj Singh in the post-match presentation. Sharma carved out a blitzkrieg 12-ball 37 on Friday in the match against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as SRH won by six wickets to claim their second victory this season. However, Yuvraj, in response to Sharma's statement, sent out a second warning to him. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his knock against CSK

After restricting Chennai to 165, SRH had nearly assured themselves a win after the top-order smashed 78 runs for the loss of one wicket, their second-highest powerplay score this season and third overall. Close to 50 per cent of those runs were scored by Sharma in the opening three overs, which included a 27-run hammering against Mukesh Choudhary, followed by a six and a four against Deepak Chahar, who eventually had the last laugh.

However, Sharma's fiery start to the chase remained the difference as SRH, despite fumbling at the end, wrapped it up with 11 balls to spare. Following the win, Sharma thanked Yurvaj for the work he put behin him in the off season. "Special thanks to Yuvi paaji, Brian Lara and my dad for this," he said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

Although Yuvraj vowed to keep supporting Sharma, he was critical of his dismissal to Chahar. He tweeted: “I’m right behind you boy …well played again - but bad shot to get out on.”

Earlier last month, after Sharma won the Player of the Match for his 23-ball 63 in the match against Mumbai Indians, where SRH amassed a record 277, Yuvraj scolded the youngster on the manner of his dismissal.

He had tweeted: “Waah sir Abhishek waah great innings but what a splendid shot to get out on! Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Special waiting for you now @IamAbhiSharma4.”

SRH captain Pat Cummins was, however, all praise for Sharma, as he jokingly said that he would never be bowling to him.

"I wouldn't want to be bowling to him (Abhishek) and Trav Head at the top," he said in the post-match presentation.