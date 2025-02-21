Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi disagree on camera before IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match: ‘Pakistan weaker than India’

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2025 07:16 PM IST

Shahid Afridi said Pakistan are weaker than India ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match which Yuvraj Singh did not agree with.

The India-Pakistan fever has gripped the Champions Trophy 2025. No matter how much the players of both sides try to downplay it by treating it as "just another match" the external noise is rising with each passing day. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi disagreed with each other during a television programme ahead of the big-ticket clash on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)
Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)

Afridi, who has taken part in many India-Pakistan duels, said Pakistan appear weaker than India because they don't have enough match winners in their side like they used to during his playing days.

"If we talk about match-winners, I'd say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan," Afridi said on a special episode of JioHotstar’s Greatest Rivalry Returns.

The man who still holds the record for most sixes in ODIs said India's strength is in its middle order, where it has many match winners, which isn't the case with Pakistan.

"India's strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches. For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently. Some have performed in a few games, but we don’t have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches. That’s where we are a little weaker compared to India, which is very strong in this area. But the key to winning against India is collective performance—whether it's the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners—everyone’s contribution is crucial," he added.

‘Pakistan has the edge,’ says Yuvraj

Yuvraj Singh, however, disagreed with Afridi. Countering the former Pakistan all-rounder, Yuvraj said Pakistan will have an edge because of its experience playing in Dubai. When international cricket was happening in Pakistan for more than a decade, Pakistan used to play all its home matches in the UAE.

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well," said Yuvraj.

The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 ODI World Cup and the only Indian to hit six sixes in an over agreed with Afridi's match-winner comment.

"You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it’s about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," Yuvraj said.

India and Pakistan got off to contrasting starts in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi, but India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai. If Pakistan don't beat India on Sunday, they will likely be knocked out of the tournament.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AFG vs SA Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AFG vs SA Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On