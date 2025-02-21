Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi disagree on camera before IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match: ‘Pakistan weaker than India’

The India-Pakistan fever has gripped the Champions Trophy 2025. No matter how much the players of both sides try to downplay it by treating it as "just another match" the external noise is rising with each passing day. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi disagreed with each other during a television programme ahead of the big-ticket clash on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Stadium. Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh(Getty Images)

Afridi, who has taken part in many India-Pakistan duels, said Pakistan appear weaker than India because they don't have enough match winners in their side like they used to during his playing days.

"If we talk about match-winners, I'd say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan," Afridi said on a special episode of JioHotstar’s Greatest Rivalry Returns.

The man who still holds the record for most sixes in ODIs said India's strength is in its middle order, where it has many match winners, which isn't the case with Pakistan.

"India's strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches. For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently. Some have performed in a few games, but we don’t have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches. That’s where we are a little weaker compared to India, which is very strong in this area. But the key to winning against India is collective performance—whether it's the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners—everyone’s contribution is crucial," he added.

‘Pakistan has the edge,’ says Yuvraj

Yuvraj Singh, however, disagreed with Afridi. Countering the former Pakistan all-rounder, Yuvraj said Pakistan will have an edge because of its experience playing in Dubai. When international cricket was happening in Pakistan for more than a decade, Pakistan used to play all its home matches in the UAE.

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well," said Yuvraj.

The Player of the Tournament of the 2011 ODI World Cup and the only Indian to hit six sixes in an over agreed with Afridi's match-winner comment.

"You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it’s about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," Yuvraj said.

India and Pakistan got off to contrasting starts in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi, but India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai. If Pakistan don't beat India on Sunday, they will likely be knocked out of the tournament.