Yuvraj Singh shares emotional throwback post, evokes nostalgia

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh shared a throwback image in which he recalled his maiden India call up. Yuvraj shared the image on his Instagram account in which he can be seen alongside Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya. The southpaw captioned the picture as, “Major throwback to getting selected for the first time to play for team India”. It should be mentioned here that both Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Dahiya made their ODI debuts in India’s first match of the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000 against Kenya.

In a career that spanned 304 ODIs, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format. He also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92, which included 3 centuries and 11 50s.

In a recent chat with India Today, the former left-hander expressed disappointment in the way his career was treated towards the fag end of his stint.

“I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket,” Yuvraj Singh said.

He also added that it was the Yo-Yo test and what followed later was mere eyewash.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards...yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” Yuvraj added.

“I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either,” Yuvraj went on to add.

