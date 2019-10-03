e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Yuvraj Singh shares emotional throwback post, evokes nostalgia

In a career that spanned 304 ODIs, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh shared this image
Yuvraj Singh shared this image(Instagram/ Yuvraj Singh)
         

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh shared a throwback image in which he recalled his maiden India call up. Yuvraj shared the image on his Instagram account in which he can be seen alongside Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya. The southpaw captioned the picture as, “Major throwback to getting selected for the first time to play for team India”. It should be mentioned here that both Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Dahiya made their ODI debuts in India’s first match of the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000 against Kenya.

 

In a career that spanned 304 ODIs, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format. He also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92, which included 3 centuries and 11 50s.

ALSO READ: Grind of domestic to glory of internationals - Mayank Agarwal completes full circle with maiden Test ton

In a recent chat with India Today, the former left-hander expressed disappointment in the way his career was treated towards the fag end of his stint.

“I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket,” Yuvraj Singh said.

He also added that it was the Yo-Yo test and what followed later was mere eyewash.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards...yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” Yuvraj added.

“I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either,” Yuvraj went on to add.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:02 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket